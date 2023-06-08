Concern grows over missing south St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a possible endangered person. 61-year-old Stephen Wehrman was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing when he didn’t show up for work.

Marty Wehrman is his brother.

“You’re worried about him obviously and anything can happen, we know that. We want him home safe and back with us again,” he said.

Wehrman said his brother is a special needs adult and is very friendly and outgoing. And he said his brother has biked or walked to his favorite businesses near South Lindbergh Boulevard and I-55 for decades.

Stephen Wehrman was last seen Tuesday morning at the US Bank branch near South County Center. Relatives say that’s unusual because Tuesday is a workday, and he almost never goes to the bank on a day he’s scheduled to work.

Wehrman has worked at Bartalino’s South since 1981 and has been a very punctual and reliable employee, according to owner Michael Saracino. The first sign of concern was when Wehrman didn’t go to work on Tuesday.

“We’re concerned because he never showed up. And he is always here and never called in sick. He was just an employee that every boss would want to have,” said Saracino.

Family members have searched extensively and posted flyers.

Wehrman is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a black Ghostbusters shirt, jeans, white sneakers and a Cardinals cap.

Police are asking anyone who knows something about Stephen Wehrman’s whereabouts or if someone sees him call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

