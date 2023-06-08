60 dogs rescued from Franklin County home

Two of the 60 dogs that were rescued from a Franklin County home by the Humane Society of...
Two of the 60 dogs that were rescued from a Franklin County home by the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force.(Humane Society of Missouri)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 60 dogs from a Franklin County hoarder.

The organization said the owner agreed to surrender custody of the dogs, which were mostly Yorkshire Terriers, yorkie mixes and other small breeds. The rescued dogs will be brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s Macklind Ave. headquarters for triage.

The home where the rescue occurred reportedly had unsanitary amounts of animal waste and serious structural decay. According to the Humane Society of Missouri, the dogs appeared to have never seen a vet and are “frightened, filthy, and show signs of being infested with parasites.” They vary in age and condition.

The dogs will be available for adoption after they are evaluated by an animal behavior team and given a clean bill of health by a veterinarian.

To help support the care of the dogs, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in abandoned house near Troy
Human remains found in abandoned house near Troy
St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
Homicide investigation generic
Man killed on St. Louis bar parking lot
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Judge rules Iron County Sheriff must turn over guns but can keep other equipment

Latest News

Terminal at Lambert Airport
Lambert Airport increasing parking fees
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office
Overhead view of St. Louis City neighborhood
Should parts of South St. Louis see piece of $37 million incentive program designated for North City? At least one alderman says yes.
Police (MGN)
Man shot after chasing down theft suspects in downtown St. Louis