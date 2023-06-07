St. Louis VA hosts disaster training

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There is no alert of when a natural disaster will happen. The St. Louis VA and 27 other hospitals around the metro came together to prepare for the “what if’s” of disasters.

Participants were instructed to practice loading mock patients into ambulances as if a disaster did happen.

The training was held at the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia Heights.

According to Forbes, a business media company focusing on finances, the U.S. has experienced an average of 18 billion-dollar disasters per year over the past five years.

