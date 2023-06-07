St. Louis VA hosts disaster training

The St. Louis VA and 27 other hospitals around the metro came together to prepare for the “what if’s” of disasters.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Participants were instructed to practice loading mock patients into ambulances as if a disaster did happen.

The training was held at the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia Heights.

According to Forbes, a business media company focusing on finances, the U.S. has experienced an average of 18 billion-dollar disasters per year over the past five years.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

