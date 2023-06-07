St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell running for U.S. Senate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -On Wednesday, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.

In Bell’s launch video, he stated “We need leaders who try to help – unlike Josh Hawley, who’s in a rush to be famous and pretending to be tough while showing the world how weak he really is.”

Bell made history as the county’s first Black Prosecuting Attorney back in 2018 after he defeated a seven-term incumbent.

Prior to serving as the top prosecutor for St. Louis County, he served as a judge, law professor, and public defender. Additionally, Bell played a critical role in implementing the city’s consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice after the death of Michael Brown.

Growing up in a family who values leadership, Bell said “My dad spent 25 years as a police officer and my mom is a county civil servant. Growing up, my family taught me I had a responsibility to make a difference when I could.”

“When I faced chaos in Ferguson, I worked to calm tensions,” said Bell. “But when Josh Hawley was faced with chaos, he chose to inflame it. Missourians deserve a senator who will work to improve their lives, not a politician who throws bombs.”

