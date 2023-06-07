Reports: Soccer star Messi to join MLS club Inter Miami

PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lionel Messi, one of the most famous athletes in the world, is set to join American soccer’s Inter Miami, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

BBC and The Guardian reported the Argentinian star would be joining the Major League Soccer club, making him perhaps the top international footballer to ever sign with the league. One of the first major stars to come to MLS, England’s David Beckham in 2007, is part-owner of Inter Miami.

Guardian reported Messi, 35, would make a public announcement of the decision later in the day.

Considered one of the game’s all-time greats, he is exiting the French Ligue 1 champion team, Paris St-Germain. He reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in favor of the U.S.

He is a seven-time Ballon d’Or award winner for the world’s best player and two-time FIFA Best Men’s Player, including winning in 2023. Messi also led Argentina to a World Cup victory in 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glock switches—small, illegal mechanisms that convert a handgun into an automatic weapon.
Metro East teenager accused of trafficking Glock switches from China
Scene outside of the Rent-A-Center in Alton after an employee was attacked and a woman was shot.
Woman shot after hitting employee with gun inside Alton store, officials say
Colby McCreary has been charged with felony DWI and involuntary manslaughter following a crash...
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter
St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation...
High school tells more than 50 seniors they cannot graduate at the last minute, students say

Latest News

In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
‘I can taste the air’: Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze into the US
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis emerges from 3-hour abdominal surgery without complications
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in...
Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults
North Dakota Gov. Burgum announces presidential run
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
New lawsuit filed after Iowa building collapse; governor seeks federal aid with emergency response