Police: Suspect threatened to shoot woman during robbery at Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was robbed in Tower Grove Park on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old woman told police she was followed by the suspect from the 3100 block of Morganford to Center Cross Dr. and Magnolia Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Once there, the suspect approached her and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t give him her property.

The woman told officers the suspect took her purse and then ran off. The suspect did not show a weapon during the robbery.

