Police say private club near Soulard where homicide occurred considered problem property

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting outside of a parking lot of a private club.

According to police, a City Park Ranger notified dispatch that he heard shots fired in the area of Bottom Line Sports Bar and Grill, which is located at 1530 South 7th Street, in the Kosciusko near Soulard.

The Ranger responded to the scene at around 1 a.m. Wednesday and discovered a man lying on the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today, SLMPD identified the victim as 31-year-old Jamal Perkins, and the investigation into his death remains ongoing.

“It’s my understanding, based upon what some of the officers have mentioned on the scene, there has been some violent activity within close proximity to that incident, and we’ll be pouring some resources into looking into that,” Lieutenant Matthew Karnoski told News 4 at the scene of the incident.

Businesses neighboring the Bottom-Line Sports Bar and Grill are reacting to the news.

“I saw the address, and I go, ‘hmm, that looks familiar.’ And I go, well shoot, that’s our backyard,” said William Barnett. “Usually, when it’s a private club, and things are like from 10 to 3 in the morning, it’s never going to be a good situation.”

Barnett works at J Gravity Strings across the street from the Bottom Line.

“[It] used to be a McDonald’s,” he said, “and then it was a Quiznos.”

News 4 today learned the building has been on the city’s radar following a number of other disturbances connected to it. Back in December 2022, a woman was shot and injured in the same parking lot, and in 2020 police found a 22-year-old shot and lying outside the entrance of the building.

“The Bottom Line Sports Bar and Grill is on the problem properties list. I know that they have been working with our problem properties officers as well as the problem properties unit of the building division for the city of St. Louis,” said Sgt. Charles Wall, SLMPD.

Police say when it comes to whether or not they should be stepping up patrols in areas like this. Wall says officers are constantly combing through data to determine their patrol plans.

“Ultimately, they always have the ability as well to request the assistance of some of our more specialized or support operations units,” said Wall, “like our mobile reserve, our swat unit, our anti-crime task force that operates in a more covert capacity.”

“The police have their hands full, and I know things are getting better with that, said Barnett. “Could happen anywhere the crime we have nowadays, but I think things are on the up actually.”

Anyone with information on this latest crime is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.