Now Streaming: First Alert Weather Now

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – As part of our commitment to keeping you informed about changing weather conditions, KMOV has launched an around-the-clock digital weather channel called First Alert Weather Now.

First Alert Weather Now has everything you need to know about what’s happening outside right now and what’s to come. First Alert Meteorologists also provide video updates throughout the day on the stream.

You can watch First Alert Weather Now through the KMOV Streaming App on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. It is also available on the KMOV website, mobile app and weather app.

