New non-surgical alternative to spaying, neutering might help curb cat populations

There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or...
There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or strays.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There might be a new non-surgical way to help curb populations of feral cats.

A new study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications reported that long-lasting contraceptive injections are showing promise to keep cats from getting pregnant.

Dr. Bill Swanson, a director at The Cincinnati Zoo, led the study.

He says six cats were injected with a gene that affects a hormone in ovarian follicles.

Two years later, researchers found that the shot was still working, and none of the cats in the group became pregnant after a couple of male cats were introduced.

The procedure is less intrusive than spaying and neutering, but it could be years before the injection gets final approval.

There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or strays.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glock switches—small, illegal mechanisms that convert a handgun into an automatic weapon.
Metro East teenager accused of trafficking Glock switches from China
Scene outside of the Rent-A-Center in Alton after an employee was attacked and a woman was shot.
Woman shot after hitting employee with gun inside Alton store, officials say
Colby McCreary has been charged with felony DWI and involuntary manslaughter following a crash...
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter
St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation...
High school tells more than 50 seniors they cannot graduate at the last minute, students say

Latest News

In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
‘I can taste the air’: Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze into the US
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis emerges from 3-hour abdominal surgery without complications
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in...
Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults
North Dakota Gov. Burgum announces presidential run
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
New lawsuit filed after Iowa building collapse; governor seeks federal aid with emergency response