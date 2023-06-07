Man killed on St. Louis bar parking lot
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot to death on the parking lot of a St. Louis bar early Wednesday.
A City Park Ranger said he heard shots being fired just after 12:30 a.m. When the Ranger went to investigate, Jamal Perkins, 31, was found shot on the parking lot of the Bottom Line Sports Bar & Grill at 1530 South 7th Street.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
