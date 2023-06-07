Lake Saint Louis man charged for multiple sex offenses against a minor

Police say the man may be a serial offender, are seeking additional victims
Enrique A. White is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Lake Saint Louis man has been charged with multiple sex offenses against a minor, and police say he may be a serial offender.

Enrique A. White, 28, has been charged with first-degree statutory rape, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree child molestation.

Lake Saint Louis Police said they received a report of multiple sexual assaults of a minor. One of the incidents, police said, involved White threatening the victim with a weapon.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward, and they encourage other victims to call their local police department. They believe White would contact victims on dating apps such as Plenty of Fish, Meet Me and BLK. Police said they believe White used various aliases and may have used drugs or alcohol to incapacitate victims before assaulting them.

Lake Saint Louis Police asks anyone with additional information to call them at 636-625-8018.

