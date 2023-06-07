Lab-shepherd mix holds the record for world’s longest dog tongue

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.
At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lab-shepherd mix from Metairie, Louisiana, now holds the world’s record for the longest tongue on a living dog.

Zoey’s owners, Sadie and Drew Williams, said people commented on their dog’s tongue so much they took her to the vet to have it measured.

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.

Her owners also said she is friendly, but she might slobber on you if you pet her.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene outside of the Rent-A-Center in Alton after an employee was attacked and a woman was shot.
Woman shot after hitting employee with gun inside Alton store, officials say
Glock switches—small, illegal mechanisms that convert a handgun into an automatic weapon.
Metro East teenager accused of trafficking Glock switches from China
Have you tried the chocolate from Kakao?
Amidst drought conditions, Wentzville issues voluntary water conservation plan
Amidst drought conditions, Wentzville issues voluntary water conservation plan
Handcuffs generic
O’Fallon, MO man charged after shooting on MO 364 in St. Charles

Latest News

Park officials are reminding visitors to slow down on park roads, especially at night.
Stay away from Yellowstone’s wildlife, park service warns
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Man pleads guilty to assisting in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
FILE - Wayne Brady attends the Paramount 2022 Upfront party in New York on May 18, 2022. Brady...
New version of ‘The Wiz’ will be led by Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. sharing the title role
First Alert Weather Now
Now Streaming: First Alert Weather Now