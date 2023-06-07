Judge rules Iron County Sheriff must turn over guns but can keep other equipment

Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
POTOSI, Mo. (KMOV) -- Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett appeared in court in a Washington County court Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty through his attorney.

Burkett, along with three others, were arrested in March. They face charges related to attempted kidnapping and street gang activity.

In court Wednesday, Burkett’s attorney Gabe Crocker said the weapons have still not been returned to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. They are currently in the possession of a third party. The office also wants him to turn over his radios, tasers and other equipment. Judge Patrick King said the firearms need to be turned over, but he can keep the other equipment because he still holds the office.

Burkett cannot act as sheriff while the case is pending, but he still holds the office.

He appeared in court out of custody. Court records show he posted a $250,000 bond through a bondsman.

Judge King denied a motion to join the cases of the four defendants arrested. Preliminary hearings for all four defendants are set for October 4.

