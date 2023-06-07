‘It’s really to educate’ News 4 rides along with Ferguson police as they enforce expired temp tags

Ferguson Police continues to crack down on expired temporary license plate tags, with officers prioritizing that enforcement during Tuesday shifts.
By Jon Kipper
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - Ferguson Police continues to crack down on expired temporary license plate tags, with officers prioritizing that enforcement during Tuesday shifts.

Some officers are even working overtime to check drivers’ temp tags.

News 4 had the opportunity to ride along with an officer on Tuesday and saw three drivers get pulled over in less than an hour.

That officer was Brittny Richardson, who was working her normal beat around Ferguson.

“Just make sure you get your plates taken care of, okay? Like I said, I’m just issuing you a warning, it’s not a citation,” said Richardson to one driver.

Richardson gave most people a break Tuesday. Just warnings, unless the driver had a larger offense, like one man.

“I am writing him a warning for the temp tag, but his license is suspended, so he will be getting a citation for that,” said Richardson.

She also cited one person whose temp tags were expired by over a year. Their tags expired in 2021.

“He really didn’t have anything to say. He was just like, okay, it’s expired, I know,” said Richardson.

She said cooperation and respect go a long way in simply getting a warning and not a fine.

“Cause if you’re respectable to me, I’ll be respectful to you. Most of the time, I just want them to know why I stopped you,” said Richardson.

Richardson has been with Ferguson Police for five years and first wanted to get into policing after seeing her uncle do it.

Plus, she wanted more people that look like her, to be cops.

After every stop - she’s required to fill out a racial profiling report.

“To make sure we’re not racially profiling people, it asks you questions like what you were doing when you pulled over the violation and things of that nature,” said Richardson.

Ferguson Police also brought on a new police chief this spring, Troy Doyle.

Richardson says he’s brought more transparency to the office and has improved morale.

“I see some positive changes, he’s done a lot of things behind the scenes that may not seem big to us, but it’s big inside the station,” said Richardson.

While enforcing Chief Doyle’s temp tag initiative, Richardson treats it as a learning experience for drivers.

She was telling drivers why they were stopped and to be more mindful next time around. She also said the extra enforcement is not about putting money into the city’s coffers.

“It’s not necessarily to issue citations. It’s really to educate you on why I stopped you and to say we see it, we’re enforcing it the way we’re going to enforce it, it doesn’t always have to generate revenue,” said Richardson.

And while the stops Tuesday were routine, she says she is always on guard for the unpredictable.

“Because you don’t know, it can be a 16-year-old new driver, or it could be an 80-year-old grandma, and you never know what type of day people are having, and you don’t know what people’s intentions are,” said Richardson.

Changes are likely coming soon for temp tags. The legislature passed a bill that requires temp tags to be paid to the car dealer.

Governor Mike Parson has yet to sign or veto the bill.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glock switches—small, illegal mechanisms that convert a handgun into an automatic weapon.
Metro East teenager accused of trafficking Glock switches from China
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
17-year-old killed in crash overnight
Handcuffs generic
O’Fallon, MO man charged after shooting on MO 364 in St. Charles
Scene outside of the Rent-A-Center in Alton after an employee was attacked and a woman was shot.
Woman shot after hitting employee with gun inside Alton store, officials say

Latest News

FBI hopes 19 year sentence for carjacking ring participant helps send a message
FBI hopes 19-year sentence for carjacking ring participant helps send a message
The Missouri Department of Agriculture is investigating conditions at the dog pound in...
Mayor: “We’re going to make some major improvements” amid investigation into conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound
Drought impacting lawn care companies and home foundations
Drought impacting lawn care companies and home foundations
Colby McCreary has been charged with felony DWI and involuntary manslaughter following a crash...
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter