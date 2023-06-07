Human remains found in abandoned house near Troy

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TROY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating human remains found in an abandoned house near Troy, Mo Wednesday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff, detectives and a coroner responded to an abandoned house for a report of human remains around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The house is located on Ethlyn Road, between Troy and Winfield.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff, the body is recently deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation; News 4 will update this story as more information is made available.

