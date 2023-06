GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) -- A man from Granite City was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nameokie Rd. and Lindell Blvd.

According to Granite City police, Frank Fisher was transported to an area hospital following the crash. The 41-year-old was later pronounced dead.

