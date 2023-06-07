First Alert: Rain Chance Today

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Scattered Rain Today - 40% Chance

More Widespread Rain Expected This Weekend, Especially Sunday

Much Better Air Quality Today

Today we have a 40% chance for some rain and storms. Quick spotty showers will dot the radar for the morning rush, with slightly higher rain chances later in the morning and mid-day. While not a drought-buster, it’s just nice to have a shot at rainfall. Temperatures will be cooler as well. We could see more rain and storms to the southwest of St. Louis this afternoon and early evening, even an isolated strong storm that could produce some hail or gusty winds.

Thursday and Friday look dry and pleasant with tons of sunshine of unusually low humidity.

Weekend Weather: It’s too early to pinpoint the exact timing, but rain chances are in the forecast this weekend. The Saturday chance is lower at only 30% late in the day and evening. Sunday’s chance looks better at about 70%. Models have trended toward morning and afternoon on Sunday, and this could end up being a more widespread beneficial rainfall. We’ll work to pin down timing more precisely as we get closer to the weekend.

