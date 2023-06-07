Fire crews battle large fire at a former church in Soulard

Fire damages former church
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a large fire at a former church in Soulard near Gravois & Allen Tuesday around 10:30 p.m.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told News 4 he believes the preliminary cause for the fire may be linked to rags that had mold and linseed oil on them. Linseed oil can burn without any spark, meaning there may have been a spontaneous combustion which led to this fire.

The fire made it’s way to a two-alarm fire, where 65 firefighters worked their way into the building to get the fire contained.

The church is currently being used as a creative arts center. Additionally, fire officials said that the person leasing the space was working on tables and old furniture.

An investigation is officially underway.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene outside of the Rent-A-Center in Alton after an employee was attacked and a woman was shot.
Woman shot after hitting employee with gun inside Alton store, officials say
Glock switches—small, illegal mechanisms that convert a handgun into an automatic weapon.
Metro East teenager accused of trafficking Glock switches from China
Have you tried the chocolate from Kakao?
Amidst drought conditions, Wentzville issues voluntary water conservation plan
Amidst drought conditions, Wentzville issues voluntary water conservation plan
Handcuffs generic
O’Fallon, MO man charged after shooting on MO 364 in St. Charles

Latest News

Wesley Bell
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell running for U.S. Senate
FBI hopes 19 year sentence for carjacking ring participant helps send a message
FBI hopes 19-year sentence for carjacking ring participant helps send a message
News 4 rides along with Ferguson police as they enforce expired temp tags
‘It’s really to educate’ News 4 rides along with Ferguson police as they enforce expired temp tags
The Missouri Department of Agriculture is investigating conditions at the dog pound in...
Mayor: “We’re going to make some major improvements” amid investigation into conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound