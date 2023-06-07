Fire crews battle large fire at a former church in Soulard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a large fire at a former church in Soulard near Gravois & Allen Tuesday around 10:30 p.m.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told News 4 he believes the preliminary cause for the fire may be linked to rags that had mold and linseed oil on them. Linseed oil can burn without any spark, meaning there may have been a spontaneous combustion which led to this fire.

The fire made it’s way to a two-alarm fire, where 65 firefighters worked their way into the building to get the fire contained.

The church is currently being used as a creative arts center. Additionally, fire officials said that the person leasing the space was working on tables and old furniture.

An investigation is officially underway.

