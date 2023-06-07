FBI hopes 19-year sentence for carjacking ring participant helps send a message

Federal investigators in St. Louis are putting extra effort into stopping and catching carjackers.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Federal investigators in St. Louis are putting extra effort into stopping and catching carjackers. As a federal crime, it’s one place the FBI can step in with ample resources to help address violence in St. Louis.

“St. Louis has a violent crime problem. It’s no secret to anyone,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher Crocker.

Crocker says the FBI in St. Louis has specifically made carjackings a priority. Their efforts have resulted in more than 120 defendants federally indicted in the last five years.

One of those indictments was Detrich Williams, 21. He was sentenced this week to 19 years in federal prison for his participation in a carjacking ring in 2020. Investigators say he and other teens were responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis City and County.

“A lot of times, if it’s gang-related, which oftentimes these are, the older gang members recruit younger juveniles to commit these crimes. The penalties aren’t as stiff when juveniles are involved,” said Crocker.

But he hopes a 19-year sentence sends a message and lets others know the FBI is taking action.

“Penalties are harsh. Individuals who are convicted serve 85% of sentence where that’s not usually the case in state court,” he explained

The priority focus on carjackings means St. Louis has the second highest number of carjacking investigations in the country, second only to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

