Drying Out This Evening, More Rain Part of This Weekend

Drying out for the evening, except a stray shower southwest

Less Humid and lots of sunshine Thursday

More rain for part of this weekend

This Evening: Rain will be done for St. Louis for the evening, but a stray shower is possible still to the southwest.

Thursday and Friday look dry and pleasant with tons of sunshine of unusually low humidity. However, Air Quality due to particulate matter is forecast to be “Unhealthy for sensitive Groups” Thursday and possibly Friday too.

Weekend Weather: Saturday looks mainly dry now until overnight into Sunday morning. But it will be a hotter day with highs spiking near 90. Then Sunday we get more rain and some storms. Timing is most likely in the morning and afternoon with rain tapering off or ending by evening. This should be a beneficial widespread rain.

