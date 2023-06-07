Drought impacting lawn care companies and home foundations

The ongoing lack of rain has sprinklers working overtime.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - The ongoing lack of rain has sprinklers working overtime. Norma Jean Cooper of Webster Groves has developed a watering routine to keep her lawn and her flowers looking good.

“Since it’s been so hot and since we’ve had such a drought, I try to water my flowers every other day,” she said.

The drought could also pose a risk to the foundations of homes. According to Stephen Burton of Waterproof Solutions, as the soil dries, it contracts and can leave a gap between the soil and the foundation of the home.

“So, it shrinks. Now you have this void,” said Burton.

He said in the next heavy rain, water could pour down into that space and put a home’s foundation walls at risk of leaking.

“Thousands of gallons start to build up; it pushes the wall in,” said Burton.

If you notice the soil pulling away from the foundation of your home, he recommends using a flat soaker hose to hydrate the soil. He recommends you place it three feet from the foundation.

For lawn care companies, the lack of rain means there haven’t been any days they haven’t been able to work. A representative with Jett Lawn Care said grass is growing so slowly that a significant number of the lawns they do each week haven’t needed mowing, cutting their income.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glock switches—small, illegal mechanisms that convert a handgun into an automatic weapon.
Metro East teenager accused of trafficking Glock switches from China
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
17-year-old killed in crash overnight
Handcuffs generic
O’Fallon, MO man charged after shooting on MO 364 in St. Charles
Scene outside of the Rent-A-Center in Alton after an employee was attacked and a woman was shot.
Woman shot after hitting employee with gun inside Alton store, officials say

Latest News

FBI hopes 19 year sentence for carjacking ring participant helps send a message
FBI hopes 19-year sentence for carjacking ring participant helps send a message
News 4 rides along with Ferguson police as they enforce expired temp tags
‘It’s really to educate’ News 4 rides along with Ferguson police as they enforce expired temp tags
The Missouri Department of Agriculture is investigating conditions at the dog pound in...
Mayor: “We’re going to make some major improvements” amid investigation into conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound
Colby McCreary has been charged with felony DWI and involuntary manslaughter following a crash...
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter