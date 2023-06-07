City Foundry STL receives nomination for USA Today’s Best Food Hall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Wednesday, the City Foundry STL was nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for Best Food Hall in the country.

Only a select group of 20 food halls were nominated in the country and City Foundry STL was the only food hall nominated for Missouri. As of Wednesday, the City Foundry STL was ranked in fourth place out of twenty.

The Food Hall is approaching its two-year anniversary, which will be in August. It’s uniqueness stems from having 17 culturally diverse kitchens featured from local chefs. Food options range from Chez Ali, Chicken Scratch Rotisserie, to 4 Hens Creole Kitchen and more options remain.

A statement from the City Foundry STL, “We are proud to receive this nomination in less than two years since our opening,” says Will Smith of New + Found. “In this short time, we have grown from 11 to 17 kitchens, with plans for more. We envisioned the Food Hall as a celebration of the best of St. Louis’ food culture, providing a launch pad for concepts from a group of diverse, local chefs - many first-time operators. This nomination is an acknowledgment of the authentic food experiences that guests can experience at the Food Hall at City Foundry STL.

To vote and help City Foundry STL win until Monday, July 3, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.