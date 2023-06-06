Woman shot after hitting employee with gun inside Alton store, officials say

Scene outside of the Rent-A-Center in Alton after an employee was attacked and a woman was shot.
Scene outside of the Rent-A-Center in Alton after an employee was attacked and a woman was shot.(KMOV News 4)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) – A woman was shot after she reportedly went into an Alton store and hit an employee in the head with a gun.

Alton Fire Battalion Chief Derrick Richardson told News 4 that the woman entered the Rent-A-Center on Homer Adams Parkway Tuesday morning and hit the employee. Someone inside the store then shot the woman three times.

After being shot, the woman ran from the store but was later found at Claire and Seminary streets. She was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

The person hit in the head with the gun suffered a serious head injury and is being treated at the hospital, officials said.

