WANTED: St. Louis County car theft suspect caught on camera
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for help identifying a car theft suspect.
Detectives said the car theft happened on May 24, 2023. The suspect reportedly stole a Nissan with a Missouri license plate of #LJ6F2F, which is still missing.
The suspect is also believed to have stolen from multiple vehicles in south St. Louis County.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Nickolaus at (314) 615-8635 or mnickolaus@stlouiscountymo.gov.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.