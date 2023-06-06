WANTED: St. Louis County car theft suspect caught on camera

ST LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for help identifying a car theft suspect.

Detectives said the car theft happened on May 24, 2023. The suspect reportedly stole a Nissan with a Missouri license plate of #LJ6F2F, which is still missing.

The suspect is also believed to have stolen from multiple vehicles in south St. Louis County.

Can you help identify this subject in relation to a motor vehicle theft and multiple vehicle larcenies in south St. Louis County? If so, contact Detective Nickolaus at (314) 615-8635 or mnickolaus@stlouiscountymo.gov pic.twitter.com/T1DdHvDUls — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) June 6, 2023

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Nickolaus at (314) 615-8635 or mnickolaus@stlouiscountymo.gov.

