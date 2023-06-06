St. Louis County man charged with assaulting, pointing gun at girlfriend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man has been charged with third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon after police said he threw a heavy book at his girlfriend and pointed a gun at her.

The Ferguson Police Department said that between May 24 and June 2, Ryan Finnegan, 42, abused his girlfriend on and off at their home on Chambers Road. Police said that Finnegan had thrown a heavy book at the woman, which hit her face and bruised her eye. Police said the woman had bruises on her left eye, her chest and scratches on her body.

On June 2, police responded to a call from the woman after she locked Finnegan out of the home. Police said that when he learned he was locked out, he had gone to his car to get a gun and pointed it at the woman through a window. When police arrived, Finnegan was still at the house and was taken into custody. He told police he had thrown a book but did not throw it at the woman. He also said he had only taken his gun out to remove his keys from his pocket and never pointed it at her.

“Our home is where we should feel most safe,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “No one should have to tolerate domestic violence. We prosecute these abusers aggressively.”

Third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon are both Class E Felonies that carry a sentencing range of one day to one year in jail, up to four years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000. Finnegan is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

