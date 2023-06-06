St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are narrowing their search for a pair of thieves believed to have stolen a box of ammo from the Bass Pro Shop in St. Charles.
The suspects were seen in surveillance images. They also reportedly swiped a two-piece base set for a rifle scope and a camouflage mask.
Officers told News4 the incident happened back on May 26.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact St. Charles City police at 636-949-3300.
