Schnucks Crestwood celebrating total-store renovation this weekend

(Wednesday, June 8, 2022).
(Wednesday, June 8, 2022).(PRNewswire)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – Schnucks Crestwood will celebrate the completion of a total-store renovation with a customer appreciation weekend.

The two-day celebration will begin on June 10 at 10 a.m. There will be samples throughout the store, family-friendly activities and prizes until 2 p.m.

Then, at 9 a.m. Sunday, Yoga Buzz will host a 60-minute, all-level yoga class in the parking lot. After class, there will be light refreshments.

Schnucks Crestwood is located at 9540 Watson Road.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glock switches—small, illegal mechanisms that convert a handgun into an automatic weapon.
Metro East teenager accused of trafficking Glock switches from China
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
17-year-old killed in crash overnight
Xavier Jones receives new bike and car thanks to NFL star Terron Armstead
STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike & $40,000 family vehicle
Handcuffs generic
O’Fallon, MO man charged after shooting on MO 364 in St. Charles

Latest News

Scene outside of the Rent-A-Center in Alton after an employee was attacked and a woman was shot.
Woman shot after hitting employee with gun inside Alton store, officials say
The Missouri Department of Agriculture is investigating conditions at the dog pound in...
Mayor: “We’re going to make some major improvements” amid investigation into conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound
Aftermath of a garage collapse in Cedar Hill on June 6, 2023.
Man injured when garage collapsed in Cedar Hill
Efforts to bring a public fireworks display show back to Grand Island are nearing fruition, as...
LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th of July