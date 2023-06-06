Schnucks Crestwood celebrating total-store renovation this weekend

CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – Schnucks Crestwood will celebrate the completion of a total-store renovation with a customer appreciation weekend.

The two-day celebration will begin on June 10 at 10 a.m. There will be samples throughout the store, family-friendly activities and prizes until 2 p.m.

Then, at 9 a.m. Sunday, Yoga Buzz will host a 60-minute, all-level yoga class in the parking lot. After class, there will be light refreshments.

Schnucks Crestwood is located at 9540 Watson Road.

