Schnucks Crestwood celebrating total-store renovation this weekend
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – Schnucks Crestwood will celebrate the completion of a total-store renovation with a customer appreciation weekend.
The two-day celebration will begin on June 10 at 10 a.m. There will be samples throughout the store, family-friendly activities and prizes until 2 p.m.
Then, at 9 a.m. Sunday, Yoga Buzz will host a 60-minute, all-level yoga class in the parking lot. After class, there will be light refreshments.
Schnucks Crestwood is located at 9540 Watson Road.
