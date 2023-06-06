LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th of July

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you are looking for a place to watch the fireworks on the 4th of July, then give these locations a try. There are plenty of places in the St. Louis area that are having fireworks on America’s birthday.

Here is a list of places that will have firework displays:

Heritage and Freedom Fest, July 1-4: This festival will take place at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex. Fireworks will go off around 9:30 p.m. on July 4. For more info, click This festival will take place at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex. Fireworks will go off around 9:30 p.m. on July 4. For more info, click here

Fair St. Louis, July 4: If you’re looking to celebrate America’s biggest birthday party, you’ll want to see the gorgeous fireworks light up the sky across the Mississippi and the Gateway arch around 9:45 p.m. For more details, click If you’re looking to celebrate America’s biggest birthday party, you’ll want to see the gorgeous fireworks light up the sky across the Mississippi and the Gateway arch around 9:45 p.m. For more details, click here

Rooftop at City Museum, July 4: It’s time for a rooftop vibe at the City Museum with a view of the fireworks all across the St. Louis skyline from 7 to 11 p.m. For more info click It’s time for a rooftop vibe at the City Museum with a view of the fireworks all across the St. Louis skyline from 7 to 11 p.m. For more info click here

Riverfest at Frontier Park in Historic St. Charles, July 2-4: The annual Independence Day Celebration will include carnival rides, craft and food vendors, live music, and a fireworks display at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th. For more information, click The annual Independence Day Celebration will include carnival rides, craft and food vendors, live music, and a fireworks display at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th. For more information, click here

Ferguson 4th of July Celebration, July 4: The city of Ferguson will have its annual 4th of July Celebration at January-Wabash Park. There will be a merry parade starting at 10 a.m., and a festival from 4 to 9 p.m. Fireworks, food trucks, live music, and fun family-friendly activities, can be expected around 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks Cruise, July 4: It’s time to aboard the Tom Sawyer & Becky Thatcher paddleboat at 7:30 p.m. and enjoy music to the ears with the Dixeland band! The dock will return beneath the Gateway Arch and watch the sky light up. For more details, click It’s time to aboard the Tom Sawyer & Becky Thatcher paddleboat at 7:30 p.m. and enjoy music to the ears with the Dixeland band! The dock will return beneath the Gateway Arch and watch the sky light up. For more details, click here

Six Flags Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, July 1-4: Six Flags will have their firework display every night at 9:05 p.m. For more details click Six Flags will have their firework display every night at 9:05 p.m. For more details click here

Eureka Independence Day Celebration, July 4: Eureka’s 4th of July Celebraion will be held at the Central Avenue Spur. There will be a rockin show, food, and fireworks. The fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. For more information, click Eureka’s 4th of July Celebraion will be held at the Central Avenue Spur. There will be a rockin show, food, and fireworks. The fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. For more information, click here and don’t forget to bring those lawn chairs!

Kirkwood Freedom Festival, July 4: The city of Kirkwood is hosting their annual Freedom Festival at Kirkwood Park, with food trucks serving at 5 p.m. and live music at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark!

Schroeder Park, July 4: It’s time to head to Schroeder Park for a concert with Butch Wax & the Hollywoods! They perform from 6 to 9 p.m. with fireworks following after!

Webster Groves Community Days, July 3-4: Residents at Webster Groves can enjoy the children’s pet parade on July 3, a community days parade during the day, and a firework display on Tuesday, July 4, at 9:45 p.m. For more information, click Residents at Webster Groves can enjoy the children’s pet parade on July 3, a community days parade during the day, and a firework display on Tuesday, July 4, at 9:45 p.m. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.