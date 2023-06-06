LIST: Places to watch the fireworks for the 4th of July
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you are looking for a place to watch the fireworks on the 4th of July, then give these locations a try. There are plenty of places in the St. Louis area that are having fireworks on America’s birthday.
Here is a list of places that will have firework displays:
- Heritage and Freedom Fest, July 1-4: This festival will take place at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex. Fireworks will go off around 9:30 p.m. on July 4. For more info, click here
- Fair St. Louis, July 4: If you’re looking to celebrate America’s biggest birthday party, you’ll want to see the gorgeous fireworks light up the sky across the Mississippi and the Gateway arch around 9:45 p.m. For more details, click here.
- Rooftop at City Museum, July 4: It’s time for a rooftop vibe at the City Museum with a view of the fireworks all across the St. Louis skyline from 7 to 11 p.m. For more info click here.
- Riverfest at Frontier Park in Historic St. Charles, July 2-4: The annual Independence Day Celebration will include carnival rides, craft and food vendors, live music, and a fireworks display at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th. For more information, click here.
- Ferguson 4th of July Celebration, July 4: The city of Ferguson will have its annual 4th of July Celebration at January-Wabash Park. There will be a merry parade starting at 10 a.m., and a festival from 4 to 9 p.m. Fireworks, food trucks, live music, and fun family-friendly activities, can be expected around 9:15 p.m.
- Fireworks Cruise, July 4: It’s time to aboard the Tom Sawyer & Becky Thatcher paddleboat at 7:30 p.m. and enjoy music to the ears with the Dixeland band! The dock will return beneath the Gateway Arch and watch the sky light up. For more details, click here.
- Six Flags Coca-Cola July 4th Fest, July 1-4: Six Flags will have their firework display every night at 9:05 p.m. For more details click here.
- Eureka Independence Day Celebration, July 4: Eureka’s 4th of July Celebraion will be held at the Central Avenue Spur. There will be a rockin show, food, and fireworks. The fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. For more information, click here and don’t forget to bring those lawn chairs!
- Kirkwood Freedom Festival, July 4: The city of Kirkwood is hosting their annual Freedom Festival at Kirkwood Park, with food trucks serving at 5 p.m. and live music at 7 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark!
- Schroeder Park, July 4: It’s time to head to Schroeder Park for a concert with Butch Wax & the Hollywoods! They perform from 6 to 9 p.m. with fireworks following after!
- Webster Groves Community Days, July 3-4: Residents at Webster Groves can enjoy the children’s pet parade on July 3, a community days parade during the day, and a firework display on Tuesday, July 4, at 9:45 p.m. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.