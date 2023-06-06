Heating Up Under Smoky Skies

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Air quality alert Tuesday: “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” This is the result of low level ozone, but it’s also possible that smoke aloft from Canadian wildfires pushes to the surface and contributes to poor air quality today. If you have respiratory issues, avoid strenuous activity outdoors. You will notice smoke aloft making our skies milky white instead of brilliant blue. Otherwise, expect a warm-to-hot Tuesday, but humidity is low.

Wednesday we get a 40% chance for some rain and storms. While not a drought-buster, it will be nice to have a shot at rainfall, along with a cooler day.

Thursday and Friday look dry and warm, turning hotter Friday. Thursday looks like the pick day of the week!

Weekend Weather: It’s too early to pinpoint the exact timing, but rain chances are in the forecast this weekend. The Saturday chance is lower at 30% late in the day and evening. Sunday’s chance looks better at about 60%. Models have trended toward morning and early afternoon, but we’ll work to pin down timing more precisely as we get closer to the weekend.

