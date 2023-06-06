First Alert: Rain Chance Wednesday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Air Quality Alert Tuesday: “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” Through This Evening

Smoky Skies From Wildfires in Eastern Canada

Rain Chance Wednesday, More Widespread Chance This Weekend

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Air quality alert Tuesday: “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” This is the result of low level ozone, but it’s also possible that smoke aloft from Canadian wildfires pushes to the surface and contributes to poor air quality today. If you have respiratory issues, avoid strenuous activity outdoors. You will notice smoke aloft making our skies milky white instead of brilliant blue. Otherwise, expect a warm-to-hot Tuesday, but humidity is low.

Wednesday we get a 40% chance for some rain and storms. While not a drought-buster, it will be nice to have a shot at rainfall, along with a cooler day. Timing in St. Louis is morning to early afternoon to watch for a shower or storm. Then it will dry out in the metro, but we could see more rain and storms southwest. Even an isolated strong storm to the southwest that could produce some hail or strong winds.

Thursday and Friday look dry and warm with tons of sunshine.

Weekend Weather: It’s too early to pinpoint the exact timing, but rain chances are in the forecast this weekend. The Saturday chance is lower at 30% late in the day and evening for a shower or thunderstorm. Sunday’s chance looks better at about 60%. Models have trended toward morning and afternoon on Sunday and this could end up being a more widespread beneficial rainfall. But we’ll work to pin down timing more precisely as we get closer to the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.