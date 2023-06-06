Fire crews investigating smoke at Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County

Meghan McKinzie
Jun. 6, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews are investigating smoke at the Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County Tuesday around 7:30 a.m.

Black Jack Fire Chief Roger Ellison told News 4 they were in the process of checking the origin of the smoke as it was coming from different areas of the mall through the roof.

There was a fire at the mall back in April where two firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital. Fire officials said that was “at least” the third major fire at the mall since it closed permanently in 2014.

After that fire in April, the St. Louis County Port Authority moved forward with plans for demolition. A timeline for how soon that could happen is still in progress.

