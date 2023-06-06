Cyclists pedaling across the country to raise money for Shriners Hospitals for Children

Cycling Across America For Healing & Shelter Logo
Cycling Across America For Healing & Shelter Logo(Dave Romero / gofundme)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A team of cyclists are pedaling their way across the country to raise money for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The 45-day journey brought them to St. Louis on Tuesday. Their 4,000-mile trek to the East Coast started on May 13 in Long Beach.

The cyclists hope to raise $100,000 for the organization. Click here to donate.

