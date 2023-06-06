Budget Simulation Tool launched by St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A simulation tool launched Tuesday by St. Louis County hopes to increase engagement in the budget process.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page explained, “Our goal is to make the budgeting process more accessible and transparent for our residents. The budget tool provides residents the experience of balancing competing needs and limited resources. By engaging residents in this process, we will better understand what the public value in the services provided by the County government.”

The tool allows residents to explore numerous budget scenarios so they can see the different aspects and trade-offs in budget planning. The choices will help to inform elected officials as they work to find solutions to budget challenges.

To access the Balancing Act Budget Simulator through the County’s homepage, click here.

Four town halls will be held throughout the month to progress engagement regarding the budget process. For those who attend the meetings, an overview of the budget process will be discussed along with how to use the budget simulation.

All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Thursday, June 8: Florissant Valley Library (195 N New Florissant Road)

Wednesday, June 14: Des Peres Lodge (1050 Des Peres Road)

Tuesday, June 27: Oak Bend Library (842 Holmes Avenue)

Thursday, June 29: Grants View Library (9700 Musick Road)

