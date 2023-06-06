Bear spotted in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has verified a bear sighting from over the weekend.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said they were notified of the bear sighting around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The bear was seen two miles south of Evansville.

The office is reminding people to keep their distance from the bear and allow it to move. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been notified of the sighting and is working with their wildlife biologist.

