Bear spotted in Randolph County

A bear seen in Randolph County on June 3, 2023.(Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has verified a bear sighting from over the weekend.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said they were notified of the bear sighting around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The bear was seen two miles south of Evansville.

The office is reminding people to keep their distance from the bear and allow it to move. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been notified of the sighting and is working with their wildlife biologist.

