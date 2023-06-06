Amidst drought conditions, Wentzville issues voluntary water conservation plan

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri is under a drought alert, and one local city is asking residents to do their part to conserve water during the dry conditions.

The City of Wentzville issued a voluntary Water Conservation Declaration on Monday.

“Our system isn’t really sized for an unlimited amount of water, so spreading that lawn irrigation out as much as we can is what we’re trying to do,” said Susan Spiegel, the director of public works for the city.

Starting June 12- September 5, they’re asking residents to split up weekly lawn watering.

• Even-numbered addresses: Monday, Wednesday and Friday

• Odd-numbered addresses: Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday

• Spot watering with a watering can or garden hose is permitted for 30 minutes daily to tend to plants and address dry spots on lawns.

News4 reached out to other cities and Missouri American Water to see if others are planning similar efforts. We will update this story with what we learn.

Parts of the state are in extreme drought conditions. St. Louis and St. Charles are currently experiencing moderate drought conditions.

You can report and help the Department of Natural Resources identify current conditions here: https://dnr.mo.gov/water/hows-water/state-water/drought

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.