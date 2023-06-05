Two I-44 WB lanes near Antire Hill to close Tuesday, Wednesday for repairs

The westbound I-44 lanes near Antire Hill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday night.
The westbound I-44 lanes near Antire Hill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday night.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The westbound I-44 lanes near Antire Hill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Weather permitting, MoDOT says they will close the two westbound lanes for pavement repairs starting Tuesday at 10 p.m. The lanes will reopen Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. then close again at 10 p.m.

The lanes will reopen Thursday, June 8, by 10 a.m.

