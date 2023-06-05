Strong winds damage church in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sunday’s stormy weather left behind some damage at a north St. Louis church.

Strong winds blew down part of a wall and damaged the roof at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ.

The church is located on Union Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Fortunately, no one was hurt by the falling debris.

According to a preliminary storm report by the National Weather Service, thunderstorm winds caused damage to the church. They said several trees and large tree branches were also snapped in the Sherman Park area.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.