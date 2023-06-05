Strong winds damage church in north St. Louis

Sunday’s stormy weather left behind some damage at a north St. Louis church.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sunday’s stormy weather left behind some damage at a north St. Louis church.

Strong winds blew down part of a wall and damaged the roof at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ.

The church is located on Union Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Fortunately, no one was hurt by the falling debris.

According to a preliminary storm report by the National Weather Service, thunderstorm winds caused damage to the church. They said several trees and large tree branches were also snapped in the Sherman Park area.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Jones receives new bike and car thanks to NFL star Terron Armstead
STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike & $40,000 family vehicle
Trevor Bogert was a passenger in a car that crashed near Moscow Mills in the early morning...
Lincoln County crash survivor speaks out
After what was described as a 'seemingly random attack' on the MetroLink, Antione Robertson was...
‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
Shooting generic
Two people shot while driving in St. Louis in separate incidents
News 4 is telling you about a crime alert happening across the Metro.
St. Louis City, County sees trend in cars stolen from gas stations while people pump gas

Latest News

Free summer meals for kids at St. Louis City, County libraries
Free summer meals for kids at St. Louis City, County libraries
‘Look what we found’ Group restores 19th century St. Charles County Cemetery, uses QR codes to...
‘Look what we found’ Group restores 19th century St. Charles County Cemetery, uses QR codes to bring history to life
St. Louis joins nation in marching to end gun violence after a weekend of shootings
St. Louis joins nation in marching to end gun violence after a weekend of shootings
Homicide investigation generic
Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in North County home