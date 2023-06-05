St. Louis joins nation in marching to end gun violence after a weekend of shootings

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crowd of hundreds gathered in Webster Groves on Sunday decked in orange to march in an effort to end gun violence. Similar marches happened across the country during Wear Orange Weekend. It comes after police across the St. Louis area are investigating shootings and homicides this weekend.

“That’s precisely why we’re here today. We need to implement common sense gun laws,” said St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell who spoke at the march on Sunday.

St. Louis County Police are investigatin a shooting of a 9-year-old from Saturday. The child was shot while outside a home on Aspen Wood Drive in North St. Louis County. Police have no suspects and say the child was an innocent victim.

It comes just days after 11-year-old David Winston picked up a gun and shot himself in the City of St. Louis. Early Saturday morning St. Louis Police say a 15-year-old was shot near Vandeventer and Chouteau in the city. Investigators say the teenager was walking towards Quiktrip when someone in a blue sedan drove by, did a u-turn and then fired at him and another person. The victim is in stable condition.

According to information from SSM Health, that makes 30 children shot in St. Louis since the start of the year.

Find other events in your area and how to get involved with “Wear Orange” here: https://wearorange.org/about/

