Smoky Skies & Heating Up Tuesday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Air Quality Alert Tuesday: “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups”

Smoky skies From Wildfires in Eastern Canada

Mid-Week Rain Chance Knocks Heat Down and more rain chances this weekend

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Air quality alert Tuesday is “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” and it is not due to surface smoke. It is the result of low level ozone. But you will notice smoke aloft making our skies milky white instead of brilliant blue. Otherwise expect a hot but not humid Tuesday.

Wednesday we get a 50% chance for some rain and storms. While not a drought buster, it will be nice to have a shot at rainfall and a cooler day with clouds and some rain in the area.

Thursday and Friday look dry and warm, turning hotter Friday.

Weekend Weather: Then we get rain chances this weekend and it’s too early to pinpoint exact timing. But the Saturday threat is lower at 30% late day and evening. The Sunday rain looks likely, a 60% chance this far out is relatively high and will likely creep up. Models have trended toward morning afternoon, but we’ll work to pin down timing better as we get closer to the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.