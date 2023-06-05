Police investigating homicide in Spanish Lake

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of a man in St. Louis County Monday morning.

Officials responded to a call at 6:28 a.m. for a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Woodstream Court. Upon arrival, they found a man dead inside the house.

Police believed the incident occurred between two people that knew each other inside the house. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.