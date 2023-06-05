Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in North County home

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in North County Sunday afternoon.

St. Louis County Police said they responded to a call for a deceased person in a home in the 10500 block of Earl Drive just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said officers found an adult woman unresponsive in a bedroom, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, their preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman’s death was because of an incident involving someone she knew.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

