Police investigating ATM theft at Lindell Bank in South City

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 was on the scene of an ATM theft in South City Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:04 a.m. in the 3900 block of Hampton. Police say a black SUV occupied by two subjects utilized a chain and pulled the ATM apart from the Lindell Bank.

The suspects took a cash box with an unknown amount of money and left the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Jones receives new bike and car thanks to NFL star Terron Armstead
STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike & $40,000 family vehicle
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
Shooting generic
Two people shot while driving in St. Louis in separate incidents
Firefighters battle flames at Hazelwood bar
Firefighters battle flames at Hazelwood bar
I-44 Eastbound is Closed in Franklin County due to a car accident Sunday June 4, 2023.
I-44 Eastbound reopened in Franklin County

Latest News

Homicide investigation generic
Police investigating homicide in Spanish Lake
North Fargo Lane Closure
MoDot to close two westbound I-44 lanes beginning Tuesday
The westbound I-44 lanes near Antire Hill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Two I-44 WB lanes near Antire Hill to close Tuesday, Wednesday for repairs
lindell
Lindell Bank ATM Theft