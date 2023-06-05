Police investigating ATM theft at Lindell Bank in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 was on the scene of an ATM theft in South City Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:04 a.m. in the 3900 block of Hampton. Police say a black SUV occupied by two subjects utilized a chain and pulled the ATM apart from the Lindell Bank.

The suspects took a cash box with an unknown amount of money and left the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

