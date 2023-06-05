O’Fallon, MO man charged after shooting on MO 364 in St. Charles

Handcuffs generic
Handcuffs generic(WRDW)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An O’Fallon, Missouri man has been charged after police say he fired at least two shots into a car on MO 364 in St. Charles County on May 26.

Dustin C. Duke, 39, has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of armed criminal action and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

During the shooting, a victim was hit by one of the shots and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Duke is being held on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond in the St. Charles County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Jones receives new bike and car thanks to NFL star Terron Armstead
STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike & $40,000 family vehicle
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
17-year-old killed in crash overnight
Shooting generic
Two people shot while driving in St. Louis in separate incidents
Firefighters battle flames at Hazelwood bar
Firefighters battle flames at Hazelwood bar

Latest News

FILE - Inmate Michael Tisius, sentenced to death in the killing of two jail officers, shows his...
Missouri man set for execution on ‘emotional roller coaster,’ attorney says
Strong winds damage church in north St. Louis
Strong winds damage church in north St. Louis
$15K reward offered in 2017 case where 3 women were gunned down in car
$15K reward offered in 2017 case where 3 women were gunned down in car
Free summer meals for kids at St. Louis City, County libraries
Free summer meals for kids at St. Louis City, County libraries