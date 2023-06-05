O’Fallon, MO man charged after shooting on MO 364 in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An O’Fallon, Missouri man has been charged after police say he fired at least two shots into a car on MO 364 in St. Charles County on May 26.

Dustin C. Duke, 39, has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of armed criminal action and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

During the shooting, a victim was hit by one of the shots and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Duke is being held on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond in the St. Charles County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.