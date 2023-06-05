MoDot to close two westbound I-44 lanes beginning Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close two lanes of westbound I-44 near Antire Hill this week for pavement repairs.

This closure starts Tuesday, June 6, at 10 p.m., weather permitting., and will reopen Wednesday, June 7, by 10 a.m. and then close again at 10 p.m.

The lanes will again reopen Thursday, June 8, by 10 a.m.

Due to only one lane being able to get through this work zone, drivers should prepare for slower travel times and seek alternate routes.

