Metro East leaders meet to discuss emergency response, school safety

Madison County leaders met Monday morning to coordinate their emergency response and school safety.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The meeting in Edwardsville included several different levels of federal, state and local law enforcement, as well as educators. There was a roundtable discussion and panel.

The goal of the meeting was to make everyone was on the same page if there were ever to be a critical incident at a local school. Madison County does the summits twice a year.

