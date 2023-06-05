Metro East leaders meet to discuss emergency response, school safety

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) -- Madison County leaders met Monday morning to coordinate their emergency response and school safety.

The meeting in Edwardsville included several different levels of federal, state and local law enforcement, as well as educators. There was a roundtable discussion and panel.

The goal of the meeting was to make everyone was on the same page if there were ever to be a critical incident at a local school. Madison County does the summits twice a year.

