Free summer meals for kids at St. Louis City, County libraries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Operation Food Search is kicking off its Summer Meal program on Monday at local libraries.

The organization will provide free food to anyone 18 and younger all summer long.

Free meals will be offered at nine library branches in St. Louis County and at five branches in the city, including the Central Library in downtown St. Louis.

Local churches and youth organizations will also be providing free meals for children.

You can find the location nearest you on the Operation Food Search website.

