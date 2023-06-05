Free emergency contraception kits available at health centers in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People in St. Louis County will be able to get free emergency contraception kits at the three permanent health centers as a part of the Missouri Family Health Council’s Free EC initiative.

The kit will contain the medication levonorgestrel, also known as Plan B, which can be used after birth control failure or unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy by stopping or delaying the release of an egg from the ovary.

The kits will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley, the North Central Community Health Center in Jennings and the South County Health Center in Sunset Hills.

