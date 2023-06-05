Episode 237:Taberu

Taberu Sushi
Taberu Sushi(Taberu)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Heidi Hamamura owns Taberu a catering company creating works of art made with sushi.

Heidi started in the restaurant business early, growing up in her father’s kitchens. With a fine dining experience and a love for visually beautiful food, her sushi platters and sushi cakes take social media by storm. Instagram is where she runs most of her business and she shares how her dreams of owning a restaurant evolved into where she is now.

When she’s not spending 15 hours slicing fish, she’s training to be a kickboxer, a mentality that helps her both in and out of the kitchen. Let’s meet Heidi.

You can find her Instagram at @taberu_stl

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Jones receives new bike and car thanks to NFL star Terron Armstead
STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike & $40,000 family vehicle
Shooting generic
Two people shot while driving in St. Louis in separate incidents
Firefighters battle flames at Hazelwood bar
Firefighters battle flames at Hazelwood bar
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
I-44 Eastbound is Closed in Franklin County due to a car accident Sunday June 4, 2023.
I-44 Eastbound reopened in Franklin County

Latest News

Chillax Tap & Co. on News 4 at 4 p.m.
Meet St. Louis Podcast: Episode 236 Chillax Tap and Co.
Chillax Tap and Co
Episode 236: Chillax Tap and Co
Meet St. Louis: Ope Outdoors
Meet St. Louis: Ope Outdoors
Juno Musonda talking with News 4's Alexis Zotos for the Meet St. Louis Podcast.
Episode 235: Ope Outdoors