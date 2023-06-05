Episode 237:Taberu

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Heidi Hamamura owns Taberu a catering company creating works of art made with sushi.

Heidi started in the restaurant business early, growing up in her father’s kitchens. With a fine dining experience and a love for visually beautiful food, her sushi platters and sushi cakes take social media by storm. Instagram is where she runs most of her business and she shares how her dreams of owning a restaurant evolved into where she is now.

When she’s not spending 15 hours slicing fish, she’s training to be a kickboxer, a mentality that helps her both in and out of the kitchen. Let’s meet Heidi.

You can find her Instagram at @taberu_stl

