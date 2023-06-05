Dry & Warm Under Smoky Skies

By Matt Chambers
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Summer-like Warmth & Dry Weather Monday & Tuesday
  • Some Smoke in the Sky From Wildfires in Canada
  • Mid-Week Rain Chance Knocks Heat Down

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: Mostly sunny, dry, and warm. Skies may look hazy at times as smoke from wildfires in Canada drifts in our direction.

What’s Next: A fairly weak cold front will push through our area Wednesday, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms along with a short-lived cool-down. More rain is possible this weekend, but the precise timing is still uncertain. Check back soon for updates.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Jones receives new bike and car thanks to NFL star Terron Armstead
STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike & $40,000 family vehicle
Trevor Bogert was a passenger in a car that crashed near Moscow Mills in the early morning...
Lincoln County crash survivor speaks out
After what was described as a 'seemingly random attack' on the MetroLink, Antione Robertson was...
‘I thought he was going to die’ Man beaten in seemingly random attack in Downtown St. Louis
Shooting generic
Two people shot while driving in St. Louis in separate incidents
News 4 is telling you about a crime alert happening across the Metro.
St. Louis City, County sees trend in cars stolen from gas stations while people pump gas

Latest News

Hot temps and spot storms today
Spotty Storms End This Evening, Then Dry Overnight & Tomorrow
Hot temps and spot storms today
Hot temps and spot storms today
Hot & Mainly Dry Weather Continues
Hot & Mainly Dry Weather Continues
News 4 Update: June 3, 2023