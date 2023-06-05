Dry & Warm Under Smoky Skies
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Summer-like Warmth & Dry Weather Monday & Tuesday
- Some Smoke in the Sky From Wildfires in Canada
- Mid-Week Rain Chance Knocks Heat Down
Today: Mostly sunny, dry, and warm. Skies may look hazy at times as smoke from wildfires in Canada drifts in our direction.
What’s Next: A fairly weak cold front will push through our area Wednesday, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms along with a short-lived cool-down. More rain is possible this weekend, but the precise timing is still uncertain. Check back soon for updates.
