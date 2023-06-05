Dry & Warm Under Smoky Skies

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Summer-like Warmth & Dry Weather Monday & Tuesday

Some Smoke in the Sky From Wildfires in Canada

Mid-Week Rain Chance Knocks Heat Down

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: Mostly sunny, dry, and warm. Skies may look hazy at times as smoke from wildfires in Canada drifts in our direction.

What’s Next: A fairly weak cold front will push through our area Wednesday, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms along with a short-lived cool-down. More rain is possible this weekend, but the precise timing is still uncertain. Check back soon for updates.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.