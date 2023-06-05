Amazon driver who found wallet accused of fraudulent purchases

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - The O’Fallon Police Department is trying to identify an Amazon delivery driver who was caught on video picking up a dropped wallet. Police say within minutes of finding the wallet, the driver used credit cards from the wallet to make nearly $1,500 in fraudulent purchases.

A customer at the Tye-Dyed Iguana pet store near I-64 and West Highway 50, dropped his wallet in the parking lot on Saturday. An Amazon delivery driver can be seen on surveillance video picking up the wallet and putting it in his pocket. He then can be seen on video going into the store and leaving a piece of paperwork.

Jayla Johnson is a frequent customer of the pet store.

“I think it’s, honestly, really crazy,” she said.

Police posted a screenshot of the Amazon driver on its Facebook page with a plea for the public’s help identifying the man. Police say Amazon is cooperating fully in the investigation.

“Obviously, it’s somebody’s livelihood in there, their ID and everything like that. To just take it and go make purchases on your own accord is kind of selfish,” said Nick Stoelting, a customer at the pet store.

The owner of Tye-Dyed Iguana pet store declined to comment about the incident. If arrested, the delivery driver could face felony charges of unlawful use of a credit card.

