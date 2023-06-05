Amazon driver who found wallet accused of fraudulent purchases

The O’Fallon Police Department is trying to identify an Amazon delivery driver who was caught on video picking up a dropped wallet.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - The O’Fallon Police Department is trying to identify an Amazon delivery driver who was caught on video picking up a dropped wallet. Police say within minutes of finding the wallet, the driver used credit cards from the wallet to make nearly $1,500 in fraudulent purchases.

A customer at the Tye-Dyed Iguana pet store near I-64 and West Highway 50, dropped his wallet in the parking lot on Saturday. An Amazon delivery driver can be seen on surveillance video picking up the wallet and putting it in his pocket. He then can be seen on video going into the store and leaving a piece of paperwork.

Jayla Johnson is a frequent customer of the pet store.

“I think it’s, honestly, really crazy,” she said.

Police posted a screenshot of the Amazon driver on its Facebook page with a plea for the public’s help identifying the man. Police say Amazon is cooperating fully in the investigation.

“Obviously, it’s somebody’s livelihood in there, their ID and everything like that. To just take it and go make purchases on your own accord is kind of selfish,” said Nick Stoelting, a customer at the pet store.

The owner of Tye-Dyed Iguana pet store declined to comment about the incident. If arrested, the delivery driver could face felony charges of unlawful use of a credit card.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Jones receives new bike and car thanks to NFL star Terron Armstead
STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike & $40,000 family vehicle
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
17-year-old killed in crash overnight
Shooting generic
Two people shot while driving in St. Louis in separate incidents
Firefighters battle flames at Hazelwood bar
Firefighters battle flames at Hazelwood bar

Latest News

Metro East leaders meet to discuss emergency response, school safety
Metro East leaders meet to discuss emergency response, school safety
Ongoing drought has area plants, lawns struggling in summer heat
Ongoing drought has area plants, lawns struggling in summer heat
Missouri governor denies clemency for man facing execution on Tuesday
Missouri governor denies clemency for man facing execution on Tuesday
A box of Plan B contraception
Free emergency contraception kits available at health centers in St. Louis County